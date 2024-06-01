EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $18,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in EQT by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.94.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

