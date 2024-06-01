Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.51). 305,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 608,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.50 ($1.53).

Get Equals Group alerts:

Equals Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £222.34 million, a PE ratio of 2,962.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 124.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

Equals Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Equals Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Equals Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Equals Group Company Profile

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides payment processing and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company offers Equals Money, a card payment platform; Equals Money Solutions, an enterprise scale-up of the Equals Money platform serving large corporate and financial institutions; and FairFX, a travel card and international payment product for individuals, international holidaymakers, and families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.