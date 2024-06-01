Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Equinix alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,661,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 258,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,546,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.3 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

EQIX stock opened at $762.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $764.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $805.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.