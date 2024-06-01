Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Emera Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Emera in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Emera from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.80.

Emera Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$47.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$47.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Emera has a 1 year low of C$43.67 and a 1 year high of C$56.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58.

Emera Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.70%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

