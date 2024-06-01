Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Editas Medicine, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Editas Medicine in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.80) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.08). The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.27.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $427.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.09.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 239.36%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $733,102.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $733,102.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 401.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Editas Medicine by 18.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 481.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.