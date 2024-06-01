Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units (TSE:ETHR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units (TSE:ETHR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 17.79 and last traded at 17.68. 24,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 39,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.66.
Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of 15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of 13.31.
