ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL) Stock Price Up 1%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.79 and last traded at $42.79. Approximately 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (QULL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to an index of US large- and mid-cap quality stocks selected and weighted based on various fundamental factors. QULL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

