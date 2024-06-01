Evan H. Jenkins Acquires 1,769 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins purchased 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $24,995.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,615.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $626.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.60 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on METC. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 79.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 51.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $397,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 141,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

