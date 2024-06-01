EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CAO Sells $14,945.36 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $14,945.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,466.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
EverCommerce Stock Down 1.4 %
EVCM stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.11 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on EVCM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
