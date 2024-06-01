EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CAO Sells $14,945.36 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $14,945.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,466.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EverCommerce Stock Down 1.4 %

EVCM stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.11 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EVCM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

