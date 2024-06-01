Evercore ISI Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $300.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $234.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.59.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,490,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after purchasing an additional 457,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,251,592,000 after buying an additional 407,834 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

