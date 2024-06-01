Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $66.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.07.

Several brokerages have commented on ES. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $74.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 333,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 402,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,486 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

