Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.10% of Exelon worth $36,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exelon alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Exelon by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.08.

Get Our Latest Report on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.