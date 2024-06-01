Experian plc (EXPGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 19th

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share on Friday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Price Performance

EXPGF stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28. Experian has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $47.75.

About Experian

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.