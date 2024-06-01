Experian plc (EXPGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 19th

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share on Friday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Experian Price Performance
EXPGF stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28. Experian has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $47.75.
About Experian
