Experian plc (EXPGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.38 on July 19th

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Experian Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. Experian has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $47.77.
About Experian
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.