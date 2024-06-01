Experian plc (EXPGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.38 on July 19th

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Experian Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. Experian has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $47.77.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

