Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $28,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.67.

Ferrari Price Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $411.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.55. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $283.20 and a 12-month high of $442.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. Research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $2.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.