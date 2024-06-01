Fiduciary Trust Co Acquires Shares of 6,805 Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URNM. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.
Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA URNM opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $60.17.
About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF
The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.
