Fiduciary Trust Co Buys 448 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 23.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,595,000 after buying an additional 51,687 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $2,241,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 29.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 24.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $78.02 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $79.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.21. The company has a market cap of $241.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

