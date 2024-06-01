Fiduciary Trust Co Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ING Groep by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 488,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 116,114 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth about $800,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 2,784.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 329,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 318,499 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ING opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.697 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.06%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

