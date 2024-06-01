Fiduciary Trust Co Has $383,000 Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 65,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth $282,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.4% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,984,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,318,000 after acquiring an additional 294,302 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Shares of BEP opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.24). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

