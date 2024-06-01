Fiduciary Trust Co Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Ball were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $723,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 14.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,982 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 3.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ball by 12.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 313,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BALL opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.82.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BALL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

