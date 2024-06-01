Fiduciary Trust Co Increases Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,589 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $400,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Halliburton by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $284,822,000 after buying an additional 1,568,485 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 237.6% in the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,677,194 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $67,926,000 after buying an additional 1,180,406 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,539,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after buying an additional 859,440 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,507.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 852,357 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 799,337 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Halliburton Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $36.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.