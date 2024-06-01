Fiduciary Trust Co Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $75.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $76.39.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

