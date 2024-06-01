Fiduciary Trust Co Purchases New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 276.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter.

SJNK stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $25.33.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

