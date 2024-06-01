Fiduciary Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fiduciary Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Fiduciary Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $98,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $178.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.18.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,165,165 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.