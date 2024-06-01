Fiduciary Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fiduciary Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $211,491,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,050,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,591,000 after purchasing an additional 231,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,152,000 after purchasing an additional 218,042 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $241.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

