Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 2,384 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,646 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 8,855.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 5,943,973 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,973,000 after purchasing an additional 423,760 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,613,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in General Motors by 70.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 578,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,073,000 after buying an additional 239,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 361,823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $46.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 818,038 shares of company stock worth $35,592,299. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

