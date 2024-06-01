Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 538 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 61.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,649,325. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH opened at $127.90 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $192.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.10.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

