Fiduciary Trust Co Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $124.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.57 and its 200 day moving average is $117.76. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $125.99.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Select Dividend ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.