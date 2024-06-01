Fiduciary Trust Co Trims Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $192.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $200.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.89.

View Our Latest Report on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.