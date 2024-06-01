Fiduciary Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fiduciary Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 605.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in ONEOK by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

ONEOK stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average of $74.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

