Financial Analysis: Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) versus AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get Grom Social Enterprises alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -386.01% -89.97% -70.42% AdTheorent -2.67% 0.77% 0.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and AdTheorent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A AdTheorent 0 3 1 0 2.25

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AdTheorent has a consensus price target of $4.69, indicating a potential upside of 46.94%. Given AdTheorent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

15.9% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and AdTheorent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $4.04 million 1.08 -$12.53 million ($11.67) -0.04 AdTheorent $172.99 million 1.70 $10,000.00 ($0.06) -53.17

AdTheorent has higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises. AdTheorent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grom Social Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Grom Social Enterprises on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grom Social Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company in the United States and Philippines. It operates through three segments: Animation, Original Content, and Social and Technology. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About AdTheorent

(Get Free Report)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.