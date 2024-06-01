FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter.

FingerMotion Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FNGR opened at $3.14 on Friday. FingerMotion has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in FingerMotion by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FingerMotion during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in FingerMotion by 1,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in FingerMotion during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

