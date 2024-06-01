First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,463 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,698.43 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,181.71 and a 52 week high of $1,810.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,671.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,541.52.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,829.90.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $6,209,022. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

