First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$18.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.78.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$17.51 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.31 and a 52-week high of C$39.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. As a group, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

