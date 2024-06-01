First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Shares Up 1.1%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.15 and last traded at $29.15. 378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

The company has a market cap of $26.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0424 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF ( NASDAQ:DVLU Free Report ) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 3.57% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

