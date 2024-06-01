Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Up 39.7% in May

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the April 30th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 0.85. Five9 has a 12-month low of $45.49 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Five9 by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Five9 by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FIVN. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five9

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.