Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 558.9% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VXF opened at $169.62 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $176.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.40.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

