Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned about 0.24% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,169,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

GNMA opened at $42.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $44.41.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1421 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

