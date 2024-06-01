Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 10,540 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,706 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 70.7% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,953,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,835,000 after acquiring an additional 809,067 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,304,000 after buying an additional 660,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,240,000 after buying an additional 587,145 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.64.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.4 %

AEP stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average is $82.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $93.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.