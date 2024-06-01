Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 33,764 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $5,576,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 27,507 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 105,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.23. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.66%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.