Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,926,000 after acquiring an additional 388,363 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,251,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,107,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,829,000 after buying an additional 302,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,402 shares of company stock worth $17,607,288 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $120.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.10 and a 200-day moving average of $108.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.40 and a 12 month high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

