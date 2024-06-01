Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 20,815 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

