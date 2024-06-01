Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 36,099 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 28,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 51,402,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,403,000 after buying an additional 2,010,996 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.