Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 36,099 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 28,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 51,402,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,403,000 after buying an additional 2,010,996 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
