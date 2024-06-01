Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 5,020 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XAR. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100,289 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 63,542 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,064,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,856 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

XAR opened at $143.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $145.38.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

