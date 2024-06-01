Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 7,659 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $110.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.17. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $111.72.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

