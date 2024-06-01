Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $653,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 576,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 406,392 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68. The company has a market cap of $807.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

