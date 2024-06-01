Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $657,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $130.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.13. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $105.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.