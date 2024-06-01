Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $667,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 122,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $4,091,000.

PJUN stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

