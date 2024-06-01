Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $677,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after buying an additional 169,329 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 212,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after buying an additional 16,575 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

LIT opened at $43.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.