Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $843,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after purchasing an additional 152,014 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 873,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,322,000 after purchasing an additional 204,811 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $100.45 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.34.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.