Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $843,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after purchasing an additional 152,014 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 873,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,322,000 after purchasing an additional 204,811 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IJS opened at $100.45 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.34.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.